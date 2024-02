Compassion is key to solving toxic drug crisis, B.C.’s retiring chief coroner says

Duration 8:15

Toxic drugs have killed nearly 14,000 people in British Columbia since 2016, making drug deaths a dominant issue during Lisa Lapointe’s tenure as chief coroner. She talks to The National's Ian Hanomansing about advocating for a ‘safer supply’ and why compassion would go a long way in solving the drug crisis.