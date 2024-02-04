Playwright Leah-Simone Bowen on the premiere of "The Flood" in Montreal

After taking a free tour of St.Lawrence Market in Toronto, Leah-Simone Bowen found out the site used to have a women's prison in the basement. Her research inspired her to write a play about the women who were held in that prison during the 19th century. Imago Theatre in Montreal produced "The Flood", which is getting its world premiere in Montreal at Centaur Theatre on February 15th.