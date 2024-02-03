Content
The Bridge54:00It's a family affair with Lara Kramer

It's a family affair with Lara Kramer

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

For multi-disciplinary and performance artist Lara Kramer, sharing a playroom with her mother's arts studio in the family home was normal. She said weaving in silence as a 5 year old with her mom, were some of the most informative conversations. So today, as a professional, celebrated artist, the border between life and art for Lara is barely there. You can hear sounds of her kids or dinner with friends in the soundcapes she makes for her productions. Or, you can see a tube from Home Depot in the hands of a performer. In today's conversation on The Bridge, she talks about using the body in raw, and gutteral ways to tell stories about relations: family, land, objects and especially with community. .

