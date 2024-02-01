What are the consequences of people losing faith in Saskatchewan's public education system?

Some teachers are off the job again today as the STF starts rotating strikes. Throughout this dispute, we've heard a lot about the problems plaguing the public school system in Saskatchewan. That includes issues around big class sizes and complex needs, that aren't getting the proper support. But what does all this talk do to parents who are trying to figure out where to send their children? Today on the show, we asked what are the consequences of people losing faith in the public system? How did we get here and what will it take for parents and teachers to feel like kids are getting the best public education possible?