What's the advantage of kids "risky" playing?

Radio

Duration 49:40

Tobogganing, rough-housing, climbing trees, playing with fire - all these things could hurt a child and the Canadian Pediatric Society says we need more of it. Today we talked about risky play. We were joined by Whitney Blaisdell (Project Play YQR), Melodie Lectivo (Early Learning Centre), Chris Scribe (Walks First Educational Consulting) and Landon Schira (education student through SUNTEP).