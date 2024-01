Human remains found on P.E.I. beach could be connected to shipwreck

People who live near a beach in western P.E.I. where human bones have been uncovered say it's not the first time, and they don't believe it will be the last. CBC's Wayne Thibodeau has more from West Cape, where some say the bones could be from a burial site related to a shipwreck in the 1800s.