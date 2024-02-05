Episode 3: Was it right to move Ottawa’s main train station out of the downtown core?

Ottawa used to have a grand main train station right downtown. That building is now the temporary home of the Senate. The city’s current train terminal sits five kilometres away in the east-end. Robyn Bresnahan hops on the train with a self-described ‘railhead’ to talk about whether that move was the right one.