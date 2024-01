Texas alligators on ice ... or under it?

Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country Adventure Park/Sanctuary, sees his gators 'freeze' in a peculiar position to survive the winter chill. Sticking the tips of their snouts up just enough to reach air, the reptiles are able to slow their heartbeats and hibernate while still being able to breathe despite the surface of the water icing over them.