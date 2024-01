Team of scientists make a pitstop in Edmonton on pole-to-pole journey

News

Duration 1:50

A crew of 23 scientists and explorers from around the world are setting out on a journey to circumnavigate the globe. The drive will take another 17 months with stops at both the North Pole and South Pole. The group stopped in Edmonton on the way to Yellowknife to talk about the once-in-a-lifetime trip.