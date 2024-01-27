The Cookbook Club takes a deep dive into Persian cuisine in "Sofreh" by Nasim Alikhani

Duration 13:21

Matt Zimbel and Éric Éthier stepped out of their comfort zones for our cookbook club. They weigh in on "Sofreh" by chef and restaurateur Nasim Alikhani after cooking their way through the Iranian recipes that included the classics "tahdig" and "aash" as well as others. We'll find out how everything turned out for the filmmaker/musician and airplane mechanic.