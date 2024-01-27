Martin A. Loft thought he'd be an ironworker, but then there was a camera

Martin Akwiranoron Loft is one of the photographers documenting the streets of Montreal, and taking portraits of the Kanien'kehá:ka people. Growing up in Kahnawake in the 1960's, Martin really wanted to be an ironworker, like his brother and so many other young people of his nation. Going back to the 19th century, the Haudenosaunee are famous for their skills of working the high steel -- many of the skyscrapers and bridges in urban centers like New York and Montreal. But an old Zenith camera and a pile of photos took hold of Martin's imagination. Preserving the stories of his people using photography has been the central part of Martin's career of over 30 years. His works have been exhibited in at local festivals, Canadian and international museums, and published in The Eastern Door Newspaper -- all of it as a way for future generations to know more about their ancestors living today.