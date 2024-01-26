Content
Sarah Nurse talks race and diversity In her hockey journey

Canadian women’s hockey player Sarah Nurse became the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold in hockey, paving the way for thousands of young Black girls hoping to follow in her footsteps. She sat down with The National’s Ian Hanomansing to talk about her incredible journey, from lacing up skates with her dad as a four-year-old in Hamilton, Ont., to becoming one of the faces of professional women's hockey. Watch the interview Sunday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on CBC News Network

