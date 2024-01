Weyburn, Sask. finds fun solution to get people to embrace the cold outdoors

Duration 1:47

If you see some brightly coloured gnomes roaming the streets of Weyburn, Sask., soon — don't be alarmed. Members of the Weyburn Arts Council are taking some new clay gnomes out of the kiln for a second season of "Rollin' with the Gnomies" set to start in early February.