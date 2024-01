#TheMoment a cup of tea nearly caused a diplomatic rift

An American chemist's recipe for the perfect cup of tea nearly caused a diplomatic rift between the U.S. and the U.K., with the U.S. embassy offering a tongue-in-cheek apology over the matter. Prof. Michelle Francl's perfect cup consists of boiled water (not microwaved), energetically dunked tea leaves and ... a pinch of salt.