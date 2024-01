This family of six is living in a hotel because they can't find permanent housing

News

Duration 4:03

Fadi Saab, his wife and their four children moved from Lebanon to Canada in April 2022. While they love living in Nova Scotia, he says the housing crisis is particularly challenging for a family of six. They've moved five times since landing, staying in different hotels and short-term rentals. And advocates say families are facing stigma in an already difficult rental market.