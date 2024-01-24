Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS7:33Halifax artist Glen McMinn on his new exhibit

Halifax artist Glen McMinn on his new exhibit

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:33

When Halifax artist Glen McMinn quit his corporate job in 2019, he had a feeling of urgency to make the most out of the time he thought he had left. Glen's parents both died at the age of 64, so 64 became an imminent threshold ahead. To process those feelings, Glen picked up a paint brush. His new exhibit called ">64" opens this week at the Dalhousie School of Architecture.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:49

Lake Ontario turns into gigantic frozen slushie

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:30

Catch of the day? N.B. couple rescues massive sea turtle in Florida

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 1:50

Video shows Indigenous woman restrained in Winnipeg hotel

The National

3 days ago
Duration 3:57

She’s turning old saw blades into beautiful — and functional — ulus

CBC News Newfoundland

3 days ago
Duration 2:16

3 dead, 4 in critical condition after B.C. heli-skiing crash

CBC News

1 day ago

now