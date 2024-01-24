Halifax artist Glen McMinn on his new exhibit

When Halifax artist Glen McMinn quit his corporate job in 2019, he had a feeling of urgency to make the most out of the time he thought he had left. Glen's parents both died at the age of 64, so 64 became an imminent threshold ahead. To process those feelings, Glen picked up a paint brush. His new exhibit called ">64" opens this week at the Dalhousie School of Architecture.