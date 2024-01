Man killed in fatal rooming house fire remembered as 'kind-hearted' shelter worker

News

Duration 3:57

A man who died in a fatal rooming house fire in the city's east end is being remembered as a shelter worker who dedicated his life to helping people. Today, the director of housing support services at Dixon Hall spoke about the ways William Cachia will be missed. As Shelter and Homeless Service Worker Appreciation Week is recognized, he also highlighted the importance of frontline workers, and some of the challenges they're facing. CBC's Talia Ricci sat down with him.