Invasive crayfish could become problem in Yarmouth County

22 hours ago
A potentially invasive crayfish has been found in a Yarmouth-area pond. Sarah Kingsbury, a senior aquatic invasive species biologist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says it could be a marbled crayfish — a species that can essentially clone itself and take over ecosystems.