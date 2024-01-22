Content
Invasive crayfish could become problem in Yarmouth County

Invasive crayfish could become problem in Yarmouth County

  • 22 hours ago
A potentially invasive crayfish has been found in a Yarmouth-area pond. Sarah Kingsbury, a senior aquatic invasive species biologist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says it could be a marbled crayfish — a species that can essentially clone itself and take over ecosystems.

