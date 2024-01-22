Owners passing off pets as strays a worrying trend at Eastern Townships animal shelter

Content
Quebec AM9:06Owners passing off pets as strays a worrying trend at Eastern Townships animal shelter

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:06

The society for the protection of animals in the Eastern Townships says that pretending a dog is a stray to avoid judgment when bringing it to a shelter makes their job much harder. Alexane Bégin from the Eastern Townships SPA explains how it is easier for her organization to care for animals when people are honest about where they come from.

