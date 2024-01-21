Content
All in a Weekend12:19BLK Winterfest next month provides accessible and affordable activities for BIPOC communities

BLK Winterfest next month provides accessible and affordable activities for BIPOC communities

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:19

We speak with the founder of Hike MTL, Jamillah Jean, who talks about why it was important for her to start an organisation to make outdoor activities accessible. We also talk about some of the barriers that face marginalized groups when it comes to those activities and what is available for 2nd annual BLK Winterfest this year.

