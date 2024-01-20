A new Afro identity in Montreal is freeing itself on the dancefloor

One of the enticing qualities of Montreal as a city is it's party culture; music and dance scenes where self-expression trumps trends. The Moonshine monthly party has been apart of the tradition for nearly a decade now. The popular, after-hour event is a dancefloor experience where, as cofounder Pierre Kwenders puts it, "love could never die". The party has expanded to a larger collective of local and international artists, mixtapes, an artist-run center and a new record deal. And Pierre, Dj San Farafina and co-founder Hervé 'Coltan' Kalongo, share about how at the center of it all is a celebration of African and Afrodiasporic club culture.