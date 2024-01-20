Content
Quebec Science magazine opens voting for top Quebec discovery

  • 20 hours ago
We find out about the top 10 scientific discoveries in Quebec for 2023, in Quebec Science magazine. The editor joins us to talk about some of them, including an AI-driven tool for cancer patients, a discovery about something called snowball-earth and the impact of shorter or longer maternity leaves our children.

