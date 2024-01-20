Quebec Science magazine opens voting for top Quebec discovery | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend11:57Quebec Science magazine opens voting for top Quebec discovery
Quebec Science magazine opens voting for top Quebec discovery
20 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:57
We find out about the top 10 scientific discoveries in Quebec for 2023, in Quebec Science magazine. The editor joins us to talk about some of them, including an AI-driven tool for cancer patients, a discovery about something called snowball-earth and the impact of shorter or longer maternity leaves our children.