Buddy, b’y and “townie twang”: the survival story of the Newfoundland accent

Radio

Duration 26:52

Is Newfoundland and Labrador English dying? No b’y, but it is changing! From dropping an 'h' to adding an 's', Newfoundland and Labrador accents are among the most recognizable regional accents in Canada. But while some features of those accents may be in decline, linguist Paul De Decker says younger generations are finding creative ways to keep them alive. On this week's Storylines, Caroline Hillier sets out on a talking tour of Newfoundland and Labrador to find out how the accent is changing linguistically, how it's kept alive in humour (with CBC’s Mark Critch!), and how it's making a comeback with newcomers.