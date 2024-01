'We did it, and we're ready,' says Nunavut premier at devolution ceremony

At a ceremony marked by dancing and singing, Nunavut signed an agreement with the federal government on Thursday for what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the largest land transfer in Canada's history. 'Our land, our resources, in the hands of our people,' said Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok.