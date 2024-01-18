Peer support ranch for veterans, retired police to open this spring | CBC.ca Loaded
Peer support ranch for veterans, retired police to open this spring
2 days ago
A peer support program called Returning Warriors Ranch is set to open in Bishopville, N.S., this April. Mark Long, a former police officer who has struggled with PTSD, decided to open the ranch after visiting a similar program in Malibu, Calif. Host Jeff Douglas visited the site of the new program to learn more.