Peer support ranch for veterans, retired police to open this spring

A peer support program called Returning Warriors Ranch is set to open in Bishopville, N.S., this April. Mark Long, a former police officer who has struggled with PTSD, decided to open the ranch after visiting a similar program in Malibu, Calif. Host Jeff Douglas visited the site of the new program to learn more.

