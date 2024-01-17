What lessons should Sask. be taking from Alberta's power grid problems?

Radio

Duration 49:51

The Saskatchewan government has pointed to Alberta's power grid issues during this week's deep freeze as a reason to push back against the transition from coal and natural gas, but environmental economists say the takeaway should be about sharing electricity between provinces and making more flexible grids. We hear from Sara Hastings-Simon (professor of earth, energy and environment in Calgary), the U of R's Brett Dolter and Margot Hurlbert, and Robert Tremblay with Energy Storage.