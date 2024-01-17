Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blue Sky49:51What lessons should Sask. be taking from Alberta's power grid problems?

What lessons should Sask. be taking from Alberta's power grid problems?

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 49:51

The Saskatchewan government has pointed to Alberta's power grid issues during this week's deep freeze as a reason to push back against the transition from coal and natural gas, but environmental economists say the takeaway should be about sharing electricity between provinces and making more flexible grids. We hear from Sara Hastings-Simon (professor of earth, energy and environment in Calgary), the U of R's Brett Dolter and Margot Hurlbert, and Robert Tremblay with Energy Storage.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:18

Why Metro Vancouver traffic struggles with small amounts of snow

CBC News B.C.

2 days ago
Duration 7:08

Can you spot the deepfake? How AI is threatening elections

The National

23 hours ago
Duration 5:51

–50 C in Alberta: What happens when extreme cold hits? | About That

About That

3 days ago
Duration 1:06

Penguins at Calgary Zoo kick off their annual royal waddles

CBC News Calgary

2 days ago
Duration 5:44

Renewing your mortgage at a higher rate? Here’s what that could look like

The National

22 hours ago

now