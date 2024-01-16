Content
Mainstreet NS25:28How a Halifax woman buried her $28,000 CEBA loan to keep it safe

How a Halifax woman buried her $28,000 CEBA loan to keep it safe

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 25:28

Some Canadian business owners are needing to turn to financial institutions to repay the Canada Emergency Business Account loan, but that's not the case for one Halifax woman. When Laura MacNutt received the life-changing loan, she wanted to keep it safe — even from the bank — so she buried it. She tells Mainstreet's Alex Mason why.

