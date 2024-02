ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Sports

Duration live

Watch as some of the world's top figure skaters like Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps head to Shanghai to take part in the ISU Four Continents Championships. Men's Short: 3:00 am - 6:53 am followed by Pairs Short: 8:00 am - 9:50 am