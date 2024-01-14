Content
Montreal's Ethan Tobman on working with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and friend Allison Russell as an "Emotional Architect"

We speak with creative director Ethan Tobman about working with some of the biggest names in music and on some of the biggest movie sets in Hollywood. His latest project was directing Allison Russell's music video for "Demons". Ethan talks about working with his friend and how started out in the industry.

