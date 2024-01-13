Content
The Bridge54:00Celebrating Afro-Canadian theatre: a tribute to Jackie Webb

Celebrating Afro-Canadian theatre: a tribute to Jackie Webb

  20 hours ago
  • Radio
  Duration 54:00

Canada's oldest Black theatre company is in Quebec - The Black Theatre Workshop. A group of Caribbean students who came to Montreal in the 1960s were key in founding the company. Jacklin Webb, a teacher and principal, joined the BTW family in 1979 performing in their successful production of 'A Raisin in the Sun'. And her legacy at the company continued until her passing this week.

