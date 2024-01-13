Celebrating Afro-Canadian theatre: a tribute to Jackie Webb

Canada's oldest Black theatre company is in Quebec - The Black Theatre Workshop. A group of Caribbean students who came to Montreal in the 1960s were key in founding the company. Jacklin Webb, a teacher and principal, joined the BTW family in 1979 performing in their successful production of 'A Raisin in the Sun'. And her legacy at the company continued until her passing this week.