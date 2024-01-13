Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:51Quebec author Catherine Leroux's "The Future" selected for this year's Canada Reads

Quebec author Catherine Leroux's "The Future" selected for this year's Canada Reads

  • 20 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:51

We speak with award-winning Quebec author Catherine Leroux about her book, "The Future"one of the five books selected to be part of Canada Reads this year. She talks about how her anxiety about the future for her children inspired this story and how she feels about this honour.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:00

Video shows moment when Sask. woman says she was injured in resort game

CBC News Saskatchewan

2 days ago
Duration 0:13

Watch as a Cambridge man tries to stop SUV theft

CBC News Kitchener-Waterloo

2 days ago
Duration 2:07

Surveillance camera captures man lying on Regina street helpless for hours before dying

CBC News Saskatchewan

2 days ago
Duration 0:10

Vancouver bus stuck on sidewalk as snow hits Lower Mainland

CBC News B.C.

2 days ago
Duration 0:56

Sea foam smothers Tofino trail following winter storm

CBC News B.C.

2 days ago

now