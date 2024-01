Previewing the 2024 World Cup alpine skiing classic races with Sofia Goggia

Sports

Duration 13:16

In the third episode of Let's Go Racing, Scott Russell looks ahead to upcoming events in Wengen, Kitzbuehel, Garmisch and Cortina -- some of the most historic locations on alpine skiing's World Cup circuit. He's joined by Canada's Valérie Grenier (now a two-time World Cup winner), Italian superstar Sofia Goggia and former Canadian tech skier Michael Janyk.