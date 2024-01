Young football players from California tackle -40 temps in Sask.

Duration 2:14

It's cold outside but the action was heating up at the Yara Centre in Moose Jaw. This weekend 20 teams from across the Prairies as well as a pair of teams from the U.S. are taking part in the 3rd annual 'Battle of the Prairies' football tournament. The players from California had to battle the players on the field but also the fridgid weather and a bit of culture shock.