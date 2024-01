'Parish Project' all about discovering secrets and restoring history at an old P.E.I. home

News

Duration 5:09

After just one look, Dean MacArthur knew he had to fix it. Fearing a former parish house would be demolished, the P.E.I. mason bought it so that he could breathe new life into its old walls. In the process of restoring it and documenting the project on social media, he's discovered some secrets.