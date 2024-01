The Girls Who Escaped the Taliban

Radio

Duration 27:12

The Marefat School in Kabul, Afghanistan earned an international reputation for being a place where democracy, freedom, and education could flourish. But when the Taliban took over the country in August 2021, many of the female teachers and students had to flee for their lives. On this week's Storylines, Leisha Grebinski follows the harrowing story of Maryam Masoomi a music teacher who—with the assistance of a small human rights group called 30 Birds—fought to get her students to safety.