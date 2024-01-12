Content
Information Morning - NS11:36Actors best known as 'the Hobbits' on a play they're performing in at Neptune Theatre

Actors best known as 'the Hobbits' on a play they're performing in at Neptune Theatre

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:36

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd are well known as Merry and Pippin from Lord of the Rings. But their next project is bringing them to Halifax. They're performing in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at Neptune Theatre.

