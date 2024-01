Made in Epekwitk: Meet Jolene Rolle, an Inuk artisan living in Charlottetown

Duration 3:28

Jolene Rolle began crafting when she had her first child almost 17 years ago. She wanted to be able to make warm clothes for her daughter. Rolle, an Inuk artisan from Nain, Labrador, has lived in Charlottetown for ten years and creates a wide variety of pieces, many using leather and sealskin.