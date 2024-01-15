Content
Who? Weekly hosts Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber on covering celebrity Whos and Thems in the age of social media stardom

This week Leah sits down with Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, the co-hosts of the popular pop culture podcast Who? Weekly. It’s a show that, as they put it, tells you everything you need to know about the celebrities you don’t. They chat about modern celebrity culture, rank semi-obscure Canadian stars, and listen to some of their favourite podcasts. Featuring: Who? Weekly, Celebrity Book Club With Steven & Lily, The Secret History Of The Estonia, Pop Pantheon, This Had Oscar Buzz For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

