Who? Weekly hosts Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber on covering celebrity Whos and Thems in the age of social media stardom

Radio

Duration 58:37

This week Leah sits down with Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, the co-hosts of the popular pop culture podcast Who? Weekly. It’s a show that, as they put it, tells you everything you need to know about the celebrities you don’t. They chat about modern celebrity culture, rank semi-obscure Canadian stars, and listen to some of their favourite podcasts. Featuring: Who? Weekly, Celebrity Book Club With Steven & Lily, The Secret History Of The Estonia, Pop Pantheon, This Had Oscar Buzz For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.