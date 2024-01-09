Dr. Robert Strang on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines | CBC.ca Loaded
Mainstreet NS12:21Dr. Robert Strang on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines
18 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccination rates have dropped dramatically in Canada, particularly among younger age groups, but that doesn't mean disagreements over vaccine mandates are over. Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang joins host Jeff Douglas to talk about the efficacy and importance of COVID-19 vaccines.