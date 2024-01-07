U.S. allows Florida to import drugs from Canada, reviving fears of shortages | CBC.ca Loaded
U.S. allows Florida to import drugs from Canada, reviving fears of shortages
4 hours ago
News
Duration 5:52
Rosemary Barton speaks with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix about his province's response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing states to import prescription drugs from Canada. In recent years, Canada has run short on a range of drugs, including the popular weight-loss and diabetes drug Ozempic.