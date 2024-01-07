Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

U.S. allows Florida to import drugs from Canada, reviving fears of shortages

4 hours ago
Duration 5:52

U.S. allows Florida to import drugs from Canada, reviving fears of shortages

  • 4 hours ago
  • News
  • Duration 5:52

Rosemary Barton speaks with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix about his province's response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing states to import prescription drugs from Canada. In recent years, Canada has run short on a range of drugs, including the popular weight-loss and diabetes drug Ozempic.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:56

Explore the abandoned railway that’s getting new life as a backcountry trail

CBC News Edmonton

1 day ago
Duration 0:48

Flooding was a major risk to his home, so he built a wall

World

2 days ago
Duration 4:09

Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after mid-air panel blowout

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:35

Why is there no bridge or tunnel connecting Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland?

CBC News B.C.

4 days ago
Duration 0:49

Bench brawl in Vegas court as defendant attacks judge

World

3 days ago

now