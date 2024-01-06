McGill psychology professor Richard Koestner on how to keep your new year’s resolutions | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend15:41McGill psychology professor Richard Koestner on how to keep your new year’s resolutions
13 hours ago
One week into the year, many are already struggling with the new year’s resolutions they made. Richard Koestner is a professor in the department of psychology at McGill University. He shares the science behind making resolutions and has a few tips to boost your chances for success. He speaks with guest host Dionne Codrington.