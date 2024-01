Some Nova Scotians who applied for flood aid still haven't seen a dime

News

Duration 2:02

It's been almost six months since a terrible rain storm caused devastating flooding in the province. There are people still trying to pick up the pieces and have applied to the province for funding. While the government has given some aid through funding, there are still many who haven't seen a penny and are using their own money for repairs. Paul Palmeter has the story.