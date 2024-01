Explore the abandoned railway that’s getting new life as a backcountry trail

Duration 1:56

A community in central Alberta is slowly converting an abandoned mining railway into a backcountry adventure. So far, about 45 kilometres of the 109-kilometre stretch from Nordegg, Alta. to Rocky Mountain House, Alta. have been completed, including the restoration of a historic trestle bridge. Radio Active’s Jessica Ng spoke with the reeve of Clearwater County to learn more about the project.