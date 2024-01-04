Indigenous women find empowerment in wearing ribbon skirts | CBC.ca Loaded
Indigenous women find empowerment in wearing ribbon skirts
19 hours ago
Duration 14:05
Jan. 4 marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, which encourages Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people to wear their traditional regalia. Mainstreet Halifax spoke with Emily Pictou of Millbrook First Nation and Nina Kent, an Anishinaabe woman living in Eskasoni First Nation, about the meaning of the day.