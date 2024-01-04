Content
Indigenous women find empowerment in wearing ribbon skirts

Jan. 4 marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, which encourages Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people to wear their traditional regalia. Mainstreet Halifax spoke with Emily Pictou of Millbrook First Nation and Nina Kent, an Anishinaabe woman living in Eskasoni First Nation, about the meaning of the day.

