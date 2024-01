Peach: the colour of 2024

We are facing down 2024 with peach-coloured glasses. Yes, peach, not pink. Peach Fuzz is the colour of 2024 as chosen by the Pantone Colour Institute. They've been doing this since 2000 choosing a colour that captures what's ahead. To weigh in on the influence in pop culture, fashion and design we were joined by Tyler Babiy (T-Squared Social in Saskatoon), Miranda Hanus (Alt Haus Interior Design, Saskatoon) and fashionista Aldeneil Espanola.