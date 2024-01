Deaf wrestler hopes to inspire others by getting in the ring

Duration 2:10

A man from Timberlea, N.S., will achieve a lifelong dream when he steps into the ring to make his professional wrestling debut. What makes Justin Marriott's achievement even more notable is he is doing it in spite of a big communication barrier. Marriott was born deaf but as the CBC's Gareth Hampshire found out, he has built a persona around deaf culture to get his career going.