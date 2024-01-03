Content
Halifax's Jill Saulnier on scoring goal in PWHL's first official game

  • 2 days ago
On New Year's Day, the Professional Women's Hockey League held its first official game. New York beat Toronto with a four-to-zero shutout — and one of those goals was scored by two-time Olympian Jill Saulnier of Halifax. She joins host Jeff Douglas to talk about the historic game.

