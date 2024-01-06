Content
BC's Music Show with guest host Jeremy Ratt

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Today's show is an ending leading to a new beginning. This is the final episode of BC's Music Show, soon to be replaced by Vibin' hosted by Rohit Joseph. In this final episode, Jeremy Ratt cues up an all star list of interviews forming a "Best of BC's Music Show" to wrap the show's run. Jeremy's music list is peppered with interviews and clips from Leroy Joe, Gabriella Yorke, Hawksley Workman, Dee Daniels, and Nostic.

