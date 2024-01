FIL Luge World Championship: Doubles Men's - Altenberg

Watch as the world's best luge athletes head to SachsenEnergie-Eiskanal in Altenberg, Germany to take part in the latest FIL World Championships event. 1st Run: 8:00 am - 8:46 am 2nd Run: 9:15 am - 9:55 am