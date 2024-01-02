Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Polar bear dip 'not as bad as you think'

8 hours ago
Duration 1:23

Polar bear dip 'not as bad as you think'

  • 8 hours ago
  • News
  • Duration 1:23

Some Islanders got a chilly start to the New Year

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

PEI

Duration 1:01:07

CBC Compass January 02, 2024

CBC News PEI

3 hours ago
Duration 0:37

Relive Charlottetown's rockin' New Year's fireworks on the waterfront

CBC News PEI

5 hours ago
Duration 6:42

Ed MacDonald on Order of Canada: 'It's a win for history'

CBC News PEI

6 hours ago
Duration 1:23

Polar bear dip 'not as bad as you think'

CBC News PEI

8 hours ago
Duration 2:08

Kids ecstatic about brand new stones at Crapaud curling rink

CBC News PEI

15 hours ago
Duration 31:02

CBC Compass December 29, 2023

CBC News PEI

4 days ago
Duration 0:40

Iconic Charlottetown sign gets new digit just in time for the dawning year

CBC News PEI

4 days ago
Duration 31:10

CBC Compass December 28, 2023

CBC News PEI

5 days ago
Duration 2:13

P.E.I. wrestling star Hannah Taylor teaching young athletes to aim high

CBC News PEI

5 days ago
Duration 2:23

'His friends loved him. Everybody loved him,' family of Tyson MacDonald says

CBC News PEI

5 days ago

Trending Now

Duration 0:50

Planes burn after runway collision at Tokyo airport

World

13 hours ago
Duration 0:37

Eyewitness video shows smoke-filled plane in Japan

World

10 hours ago
Duration 0:46

See the aftermath of Japan's deadly earthquake

News

11 hours ago
Duration 0:36

Massive wave slams ashore in California, injuring several people

World

4 days ago
Duration 2:22

Vancouver food delivery workers stabbed after Facebook Marketplace deal goes bad

The National

2 days ago

now